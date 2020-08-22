Michael Ray Richardson

MICHAEL "BIG MIKE" RAY RICHARDSON, 64, of Charleston passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Ed and Libby Richardson. Mike was a graduate of Sissonville High School who went on to become a Master Electrician for Nitro Electric Company for 26 years and was a member of IBEW 466 of Charleston WV.
Mike was a parent to numerous exchange students from around the world. He was an avid world traveler and his favorite place to visit was Jamaica. Mike was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America, Buckskin Council; where he was a George Meany Award Recipient, presented by the AFL-CIO, for his significant contribution to youth of scouting. Mike enjoyed working with the Soap Box Derby by helping other children with their cars.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Cathy Richardson; sons, Michael S. Richardson (Kent Wilson) and Kaleb Richardson; daughter, April Morgan (Troy); granddaughter, Mia Morgan; sister, Kathy Reed; and a host of family and friends. In addition to his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his brother, Edward Richardson.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on Saturday, August 22, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, with COVID-19 restrictions. Masks are required. Mike was an avid WVU fan; please wear blue and gold in his honor. Go Mountaineers!!! Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.