MICHAEL RAY WHITTINGTON SR, 71 of Eleanor passed away Monday July 26, 2021 at his home. He was a 1969 graduate of Buffalo High a proud U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran. He retired from AEP John Amos plant with 35 years of service. He loved camping, gardening, playing with his grandchildren and hanging out on the riverbank with his dog Buddy. He will always be remembered as a jokster and the best husband, father and popaw anyone could ask for.
Born April 6, 1950 in Midway, he was the son of the late Alfred and Iva Whittington. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Michael R. Whittington II and brother, Thomas "Tom Boy" Whittington.
Survivors include his loving wife, Karen Joan Whittington; daughter, Brandy N. Whittington of Charleston SC; step son, Wesley (Jessica) Velasco of Tampa FL; step daughter Christina (Gino) Montague of Justin TX; brothers, Larry A. Whittington of Eleanor, Gary W. Whittington of NV, Rodger D. Whittington of PA; sisters, Ellen L. Osborne of FL and Marlyn K. Whittington of Teays Valley; grandchildren, Alex Whittington, Cameron Whittington, Carl Montague, Alexis Roderick, Keelie Montague, Gabriele Valasco and Kayla Valasco; great grandson, Brently Roderick.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Roark-Sullivan Veterans Service Center,1015 Smith Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 14, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Scott Casto officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.