MICHAEL RAY WHITTINGTON SR, 71 of Eleanor passed away Monday July 26, 2021. A memorial service will be held in the near future. A full obituary can be viewed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.
