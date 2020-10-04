MICHAEL RICHARD GEISSINGER, 68, of Charleston, passed away August 17, 2020 at home during a brief illness. He was born in Charleston December 17, 1951, son of Patricia Wood Geissinger and the late Charles (Dick) Geissinger.
Mike is survived by his mother, spouse Tisch Perry and daughter Uma Perry-Geissinger, both of Nags Head, NC. He is also survived by nephew Nicolas (Whitney) Rogers and great niece Layla Rogers all of St. Albans, and nephew Eric Rogers of Charleston, Survivors include cherished Aunt Jean Wood of Charleston and Patricia Cue Wood, Cumming, GA, and several cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his beloved sister Marilyn Geissinger Rogers in 2019, and treasured Uncle Jack Wood in 2018; also grandparents Clarence and Irene Wood, and William and Mae Geissinger all of Charleston.
Mike graduated from Charleston Catholic High School and attended Marshall and WVU. He was named to the Catholic State Basketball All Tournament Team in 1969.
He was co-founder and co-proprietor of MEXECONO Restaurant and Night Club, Kill Devil Hills, NC., operating in the 80's and 90's where enduring friendships developed and live on to this day.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro. handled cremation. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.