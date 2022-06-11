MICHAEL RICHARD McKEE, 75, of Ripley passed away at home on June 9, 2022. He was born November 16, 1946 in Charleston, WV. He was the son of Lawrence and Amanda Jo (Poff) McKee. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1964 and was also a graduate of West Virginia State University. He earned a master's degree from West Virginia University. He retired as an educator from the Jackson County school system where he also served as principal at North Elementary School for 11 years. He attended Epworth United Methodist Church.
He served four years in the United States Air Force and volunteered to serve in Vietnam, where he was stationed the Phu-Cat Air Base from 1968-1969. Part of this time was served along with his brother Danny, who was also stationed in Vietnam.
Michael was also an avid outdoorsman and hunted in several states, as well as Canada and South Africa. He loved to travel and especially enjoyed visiting historical sights.
Michael is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mildred (Kroeger) McKee. He is also survived by a son, Nathan (Lori) of Ripley; daughters Terry (B.J.) Maze of South Charleston, Shawna (Chris) Hopkins of Parkersburg, Dr. Laura Malik (Justin) of Point Marion, PA and Dr. Jessica McKee of Point Marion, Pa. He is also survived by brothers Danny (Cindy) McKee of Cross Lanes and Larry Roger McKee of Lakeland, FL.; grandchildren Corey Shields (Heather) of Parkersburg, Kyla Shields of Cincinnati, OH and Rebecca Matchett (Steven) of Morgantown and one great-grandchild, Ethan Shields. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A brief service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Rev. Ford Price officiating. Visitation will be held that evening from 5 p.m., until the time of the service.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held Friday, June 24 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, located at Institute. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to St. Jude's or a favorite charity of your choice.