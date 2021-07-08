Thank you for Reading.

MICHAEL ROBERT ALONZO JONES, 36, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. Memorial service will be 7 p.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason. Friends may visit from 6 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.

