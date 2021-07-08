MICHAEL ROBERT ALONZO JONES, 36, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. Memorial service will be 7 p.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason. Friends may visit from 6 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.