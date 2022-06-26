MICHAEL ROGER CHAPMAN a beloved husband, father, and son, passed away at CAMC Memorial on June 13, 2022 after a brief illness. Michael was born March 5, 1986 in Charleston, WV to parents Roger L. Chapman and Joan E. Chapman of Cross Lanes. Micheal is a graduate of Nitro High School Class of 2004. He received his Masters Degree in Psychology from Marshall University Graduate College and was a graduate of West Virginia State University with BA degrees in Psychology and Criminal Justice. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. Michael was employed by Sedgwick as a Claims Adjuster. He loved listening to the Dave Mathew's Ba attending music festivals, and WVU Sports.
Michael married his best friend Tierney Chapman on August 18, 2016. He was a loving husband and wonderful father to their daughter, Aurora and step-son Reece. Michael's family will remember his silly jokes, fun-loving personality, and how much love he always showed them.
He is also survived by his Uncle and Aunt, John W. Johnson and Janet S. Johnson, whom he affectionately called "Uncle Janet", of Charleston; cousin Valerie (Nickie) Calvin and husband Dallas of Charleston; and cousin Erica Michelle "Shelle" Elliott, husband James and their children Addison and Easton of Harrisburg, PA. His cousins will cherish memories of forts in the family room, playing Batman and Ghostbusters, lots of laughter, and dinners at Bob Evans.
An informal gathering of remembrance for friends and family will be announced at a later date.