MICHAEL DALE ROSENBAUM, 69, of Hernshaw, formerly of East Bank, passed away November 25, 2020, after a short illness.
He was born in August 7, 1951 in Charleston, WV to the late Bartley Guy and Helen Rosenbaum. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his sister Galla Spires.
Mike was a 1969 graduate of East Bank High School and attended WV Tech before joining the Army National Guard. He was a retired coal miner, formerly umpiring and refereeing high school and college baseball and football games, and operating his own lawn care business.
Mike was a proud member of the UMWA Local 8843 and life long WVU and New York Yankee fan. He was always quick with a joke, never met a stranger, enjoyed photography, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Debbie at home; son Wesley Rosenbaum (Dena) of Morgantown, WV; daughter Cassie Enicks of East Bank, WV; stepson Eric Snead (Hope) of Dayton, OH; and stepson Chad Snead of Charleston, WV; and six grandchildren: Spencer, Dylan, Parker, Charleigh, Cameron, and Drew; sister Sister Mary Ann Rosenbaum, CSJ; brother-in-law Keith Spires; and niece Julie Miller (Tim).
Mike would like everyone to be kind to one another and just "Let It Be".
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Congregation of St Joseph, 137 Mt St Joseph Rd, Wheeling, WV 26003, in memory of Michael Rosenbaum.
Due to the ongoing pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.