MICHAEL S. LACY, 66, of Sissonville, passed away June 15, 2020, at home.
He was born September 16, 1953, to the late Adam and Georgia Lacy of St. Albans.
Michael retired from the DuPont Plant, Belle, after 37 years of service, where he was part of the HAZMAT Team, Fire Squad and also served as an Instructor for Fire, Rescue and Hazardous Material Response. He was a firefighter with the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department and worked Kanawha County Ambulance Authority in the mid 1980s.
Michael had a passion for riding his Harley Davidson with his best friend, Cathy, and they loved to ride together as often as they could.
Surviving are his loving wife and best friend, Cathy Lacy; children, Jessica Griffith (Darren) of Sod, Angela Reynolds (Nathan) of Charleston, Seth Lacy (Erica) of Teays Valley and Angie Asley (Brett) of Louisville, Kentucky; brother, Richard Lacy (Tonya) of Cross Lanes; sister, Sande Slaughter (Skip) of Georgia; grandchildren, Madison and Adam Griffith, Natalie and Corbin Reynolds, Kaiden and Kaleb Maynor and Brennon Legg, all of whom he loved and enjoyed.
In keeping with Michael's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.
Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.