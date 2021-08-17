MICHAEL SCOTT PETTRY, 36, of Marmet, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 13, 2021.
He was born on November 9, 1984 in Charleston.
Michael was an avid hunter and loved being in the outdoors. He was loved by his family and friends and will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sharon Graham Caldwell; and grandparents, Oliver Leo and Lucille Workman Pettry.
Michael is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Pettry and Alexis "Lexie" Pettry; mother, Peggy Sue Pettry (Karl Tate); father, Michael Wayne Pettry; sister, Kala Pettry; grandfather, Cledith "Bob" Caldwell (Debbie); aunts, Anita Caldwell Ferguson (Billy) and Sharon Elkins; and uncles, Bobby Caldwell (Kristie) and Danny Pettry (Linda).
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.