MICHAEL SHANE SLEVIN, 24 of Summersville, WV passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Jacksonville, FL. Friends may call at the White Funeral Home in Summersville on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 4 to 5 pm with COVID 19 restrictions enforced. In keeping with his wish, he will be cremated after the visitation. White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.