MICHAEL STEFAN HABENSCHUSS, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away May 17, 2020, at age 48, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Katarina and Anton Habenschuss, and Evelyn and Jerry Zmolek.
He is survived by his parents, Pat and Mike Habenschuss of Charleston; sister, Sarah Battig (Jeff) of Wesley Chapel, Florida; and nephew, Hayden Battig.
Michael graduated from George Washington High School (Charleston) in 1989 and from Virginia Tech in 1994 as a computer/electrical engineer. He was employed at Raytheon Technologies in Tucson, Arizona.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held on August 4 at Blessed Sacrament Church, with Rev. John Finnell officiating. The memorial service can be viewed on the internet at https://www.facebook.com/BSCWV/.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blessed Sacrament Church (305 E Street, South Charleston, WV 25303), or Casa de la Luz Hospice Foundation (attn. Kanmar Place, 7740 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704), or your favorite charity.