MICHAEL STEFAN HABENSCHUSS, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away May 17, 2020, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer at age 48. He is survived by his parents, Mike and Pat Habenschuss; sister, Sarah Battig (Jeff) of Wesley Chapel, Florida; and nephew, Hayden Battig. Funeral services will be held at a later date at Blessed Sacrament Church in South Charleston
Funerals for Sunday, May 24, 2020
Alderman, Keith - 2 p.m., Cochran Cemetery.
Carrier, Norma - 1 p.m. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Cutlip-Livesay, Renae - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
Lovejoy, Nannie - 2 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Perry, Anna - 4:30 p.m., Zoom.
Taylor, Mildred - 2:30 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Tucker, Larry - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.