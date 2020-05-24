Michael Stefan Habenschuss

MICHAEL STEFAN HABENSCHUSS, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away May 17, 2020, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer at age 48. He is survived by his parents, Mike and Pat Habenschuss; sister, Sarah Battig (Jeff) of Wesley Chapel, Florida; and nephew, Hayden Battig. Funeral services will be held at a later date at Blessed Sacrament Church in South Charleston

