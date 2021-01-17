Michael Sweeney

MICHAEL PATRICK SWEENEY, 72, a devoted husband and father, passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital.
He was born July 27, 1948, in Charleston, WV. He graduated from Charleston Catholic High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree at Marshall University.
His passions were his love of bluegrass music, outdoors, and deer and bear hunting.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Louise Veazey Sexton, his step-father, Dr. Richard Sexton, and his beloved twin brother, Stephen Joseph Sweeney.
Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Brenda Sweeney, his son, Adam Patrick Sweeney, a sister, Juliana dotsenko, and many cousins, aunts, nieces and nephews.
Due to the constraints of the Covid Pandemic, a celebration of his life would not be held unitil this coming summer of 2021. It will be held in Pfafftown, NC, at his son's residence. Details of the exact date and time will be announced once the pandemic allows a safe gathering of friends and family.