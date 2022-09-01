Michael Tillinghast

MICHAEL (MIKE) TILLINGHAST, 79, of Ripley, WV passed away August 27, 2022. He had been battling a rare lung disease, IPF, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Mike graduated from Scott High School in Boone County and earned a B.S. in Forestry from WVU. He taught school in Webster County, and then became a service forester in Marion County. Mike then moved to Spencer and worked for Burke-Parsons-Bowlby. From 1981 until 1999 he co-owned MillWood Inc., a lumber concentration yard. He enjoyed his final years of employment as a Consultant Forester, walking and climbing acres of forested land. He and his wife of 36 years, Rachel, enjoyed antiquing and owning Rachel's Relics on Court Street in Ripley. Mike was creative in building their home, finishing antique furniture and designing and making hundreds of stained glass items.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, John F. (Jack) and Janet Tillinghast; his older brother, Dan; stepson Michael Pendleberry and niece Lori Ferrell.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife, Rachel; son Mark (Renee) of Mooresville, NC; daughter Beth (Justin) Pendegraph of Woodbridge, VA; step daughter-in-law Debbie Pendleberry (Danny Knopp) of Ripley and the grandchildren he loved- Alena, Cassie, Eli and Emmalyn, Lauren and Daniel. sister Greta (Bo Hartley) of Ripley; nice Mickie (Joe) Murphy of Indiana; nephews Brian Gaston of Ohio and Dan (Amy) Tillinghast of Florida. He is also survived by his late niece, Lori's family, David, Kayla and Daniel Ferrell.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service which will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, September 3, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Ripley where Rev. Dr. W. Ford Price will officiate. Mike had requested cremation and his ashes will be spread by the family at his homeplace near Chico the dog. In lieu of flowers donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation can be made in Mike's honor by visiting www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com