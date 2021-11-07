Michael Travis Rhodes Nov 7, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MICHAEL TRAVIS RHODES 35, of St. Albans passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021.Michael was born in Charleston. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Floyd Rhodes, Sr.Michael is survived by his son, Gabriel Michael Rhodes; mother, Beverly A. Brannon (James); father, Thruman A. Runyon; grandmother, Elizabeth Rhodes and sister, Jayme Brannon.There will be no service at this time.You may visit Michael's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Avenue, St. Albans is honored to serve the Rhodes family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Travis Rhodes St. Albans Internet Page Elizabeth Rhodes Floyd Rhodes Gabriel Michael Rhodes James Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Robert Leon Burgess Donal "Don" Jeffrey Greene Lana May Giles T. Jean Stanley Pegram Blank Kathleen Riffle Sowards Donna Jean Vermillion Blank Billie Don Fore John Patrick Conlon Blank Curtiss Wayne “CW” Hairston Blank Mary Louise McDaniel Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 7, 2021 Daily Mail WV Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss