Michael Travis Rhodes
MICHAEL TRAVIS RHODES 35, of St. Albans passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Michael was born in Charleston. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Floyd Rhodes, Sr.

Michael is survived by his son, Gabriel Michael Rhodes; mother, Beverly A. Brannon (James); father, Thruman A. Runyon; grandmother, Elizabeth Rhodes and sister, Jayme Brannon.

There will be no service at this time.

