MICHAEL VINCENT COLEMAN, age 64, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.
The son of the late Oscar B "Sid" Coleman Jr and the late Lois J Eby Coleman. Mike is survived by his wife, Keri Jo Kittle Coleman, and his sister and brother-in-law, Teri L Coleman Naples and David J Naples of Middletown, Pennsylvania; cousins, nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
Michael was employed by the WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation with a career spanning 37 years. Mike began his tenure in 1984 as a correctional officer and advanced through the ranks to his latest position of Director of Administrative Services for the WV Department of Homeland Security.
Mike was also a part-time United Methodist minister as pastor of Diamond UMC, St John's UMC, and Malden UMC until his recent retirement. Having a passion for mission work, Mike made several trips to Uganda, Africa, he worked with UMCOR in Biloxi, Mississippi, and here at home with Habitat for Humanity. Mike was involved with programs such as Emmaus, Kairos WV, and he worked tirelessly at 4Him in Africa.
Through his Corrections career, Mike was a member of the WVP Shooters Association and also coordinated the Mock Prison Riot training program which offers correctional officers the opportunity to share experiences with officers from other agencies, including the federal government, other states and foreign countries, learning innovations in practices, equipment and techniques while participating in various real-world scenarios.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Rev. Danny Cunningham officiating. A visitation with family and friends will be held from 10 a.m., until service time.
Michael touched many lives throughout his life and career and he will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to 4 HIM in Africa Ministries, Inc, http://www.4himinafrica.com/