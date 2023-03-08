Thank you for Reading.

Michael Vincent Coleman
MICHAEL VINCENT COLEMAN, age 64, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.

The son of the late Oscar B "Sid" Coleman Jr and the late Lois J Eby Coleman. Mike is survived by his wife, Keri Jo Kittle Coleman, and his sister and brother-in-law, Teri L Coleman Naples and David J Naples of Middletown, Pennsylvania; cousins, nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.

