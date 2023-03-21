MICHAEL "PING" WAYNE EMILINE, 65, of Cannelton, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Nina Emiline, Edward "Bill" Smith and Annette Emiline, his brothers Tom, Ike, Ivan, and Sister, Lynne Smith.
He is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Ann Emiline (Holdren), his daughter Michelle Emiline and grandson Dakota, also his brothers, James Mimms(Betty) of Glenville, WV, Van Smith, Maryland, and his sisters, Jeanne and Karla (John) all of Maryland, his Aunt Snookie Emiline (Hess) of Montgomery.
Michael was born January 27,1958. He graduated from Montgomery high school. Following graduation, Michael worked at Smitty's Hardware and was later employed by Cannelton Coal Industry. He was a member of the Eagles Club, Chapter 1040, Montgomery.
Michael loved spending time with friends. He enjoyed watching Nascar racing, Cincinnati Reds baseball, and his beloved Dallas Cowboys. He was most excited when he was driving his 1999 Chevy Corvette.
Funeral services will be held at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 7 p.m. With Rev. Billy Morris officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Priority Ambulance Service. 801 Main Street East, Oak Hill WV 25901.