MICHAEL "PING" WAYNE EMILINE, 65, of Cannelton, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Nina Emiline, Edward "Bill" Smith and Annette Emiline, his brothers Tom, Ike, Ivan, and Sister, Lynne Smith.

