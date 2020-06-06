Michael Wayne Evans

MICHAEL WAYNE EVANS, 63, of Uneeda, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

He was born September 28, 1956, and was a son of the late Joe and Sandra Evans.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Tammy Smith.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge#71 at Griffithsville.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Evans; step sons, Tim Blair and Christopher Blair; brothers, Joey Evans and Curtis Evans; sister, Penny Alderson; two grandchildren, Jamie and Felicia; two great-grandchildren, T.J. and Austin; and a very special grandmother, Evelyn Proctor.

A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, with Wayne McCray officiating. Burial will follow in Gomez Cemetery, Uneeda.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.

