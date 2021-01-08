MICHAEL WAYNE SLOCUM, 58, of Julian who grew up & spent many years in Washington Heights, went to his eternal heavenly home on December 30th after a long courageous battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in his savior, Jesus Christ sustained him through his battle.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ezra & Anna King; step-father Lawrence Cooper; special nephew Marshall Stollings; step-brothers Dee & Monty Cooper; & cousin Gene Walker.
Mike was blessed with a large family who loved him and will miss him and all the laughter he brought to their lives. Mike loved to hunt, fish and he loved being a volunteer firefighter with the Morrisvale Fire Department. He loved spending time with family, telling stories & making them laugh, & hanging out at the firehouse with his fireman brothers.
He leaves behind a lifetime of memories to cherish by his mother Madeline Cooper; wife Tammy; son Nathan (Samantha); daughter Courtney; and the loves of his life, his two granddaughters Saylor & Lynleigh; sisters Debbie (John) Runyon, Sheliah (Bill) Cook & Anita Bolyard all of Madison; brother Aaron Cooper of Madison; step-brother Meredith Cooper of Florida; many nieces & nephews who all adored their uncle Mike as much as he did them; and uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends who will all miss him so much.
The family would like to thank Dr. Cohen & the staff at the CAMC cancer center, the nurses at CAMC memorial, Dr. Shawn Reinert & the staff at Boone Memorial Hospital for their excellent care.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 9 at Scott High School gymnasium with David May, Billy Nelson, & John Runyon officiating. Visitation for family & friends will be three hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at Danville Memorial Park, Indian Grave Road, Danville with a fireman ceremony & last call.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's memory to the Morrisvale Fire Department.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing required.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
-Behold! I tell you a mystery. We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised imperishable, and we shall be changed. For this perishable body must put on the imperishable and this mortal body must put on immortality. When the perishable puts on the imperishable and the mortal puts on immortality then shall come to pass the saying that is written: "Death is swallowed up in victory." "O death where is your victory? O Death where is your sting?" The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law but thanks be to God who gives us victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. 1 Corinthians 15:51-57