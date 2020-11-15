MICHAEL WHITE Jr. On November 6, 2020 Michael Watson White Jr. joined his grandmother, Nancy Selbe in eternal rest. Born on October 9, 1983 to Michael and Melissa he was lifelong resident of West Virginia. Michael was born and raised in the Lens Creek area of Kanawha County, West Virginia. Michael was a graduate of Riverside High School, class of 2002.
Michael loved life. He always had a smile on his face, something nice to say and would always have a hug ready for you. Michael enjoyed being outdoors and loved fishing.
Michael was loved by many and will be missed by all. He is survived by his mother, Melissa (White) Ritenour and step-father Sean Ritenour; father, Michael White; brother, Trevor White; sister, Natacha White. He is also survived by his wife, Shannon Jordan and children Aden 16, Sadey 15, Eli 9 and Liam 8 and many friends and family members.
A walk through visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday November 17, 2020 with a celebration of Michael's life beginning at 7 p.m at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor David Clark officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family in all unexpected costs.