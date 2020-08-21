MICHEAL "BIG MIKE" RICHARDSON, 64, of Charleston passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Ed and Libby Richardson. Mike was a graduate of Sissonville High School who went on to become a master electrician for Nitro Electric Company for 26 years and a member of IBE WLU 466 of Charleston WV.
Mike was a parent to numerous exchange students from around the world. He was an avid world traveler; his favorite place to visit was Jamaica. Mike was active member of the Boy Scouts of America, Buckskin Council; were he was a George Meany Award Recipient which presented by the AFL-CIO, who has made significant contribution to youth of scouting. Mike enjoyed working with the soap box derby by helping other children with their cars.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Cathy Richardson; sons, Michael S. Richardson and Kent Wilson; daughter, April Morgan (Troy); granddaughter, Mia Morgan; sister, Katy Reed; and a host of friends. In addition to his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his brother, Edward Richardson.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on Saturday, August 22, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, with COVID-19 restrictions. Masks are required. Go Mountaineers!!! Mike was an avid WVU, please were blue and gold in his honor. Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com