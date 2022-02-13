MICHELE EPPERLY, 45, passed away February 11, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Division.
She was born in Montgomery, West Virginia, February 19, 1976 to Micheal and Emma Lou Dangerfield Slayton.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Carland Mae Janice Slayton and Nolan and Marth Dangerfield; and an uncle, James Dangerfield.
Surviving are her husband, Michael Epperly Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Kamrin Epperly Walker and Devin Walker of Marmet; son, Kyle Epperly of Belle; parents, Micheal and Emma Lou Dangerfield Slayton of Belle; sister, Kellie Morris of Campbells Creek; grandsons who she loved with all her heart, Sawyer and Waylon Walker; father and mother-in-law, Michael Sr. and Jewel Epperly; sister-in-law, Melissa Clay; nephews, Steven Slayton-Morris, Jesse Clay, Sean Kidd and wife, Jessica; niece, Paige Rhodes; great nephews, Kayson Slayton-Morris, Izaiah Kidd-Sigger, Corbin Rhodes, Zak Kidd; great niece, Lexi Rhodes; special aunts, Anna Duncan, Delores Walker, Debra Dangerfield; and many cousins to cherish her memory.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle. In keeping with Michele's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored following the visitation.