MICHELLE LEA BARKER, 51, of Ashford died June 9, 2023. Funeral is 1 p.m. Thurs. June 15 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with visitation 2 hours prior. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.