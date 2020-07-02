Mike L. Fowler

MIKE L. FOWLER, 54, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are recommended.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, July 2, 2020

Adkins, Anne - 6 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Morton, Freda - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Nunn, Terry - 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Olive, Rex - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Reynolds, George - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Rhodes, Ella - 4 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Rose, Carol - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Waldron, Helen - 1 p.m., Forks of Coal Cemetery, Alum Creek.

Wibberg, David - 11 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Charleston.