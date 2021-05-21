MIKE MILLARD ADKINS, 77 of Prenter died May 19, 2021. Service is 11 a.m. Mon. May 24 in Mount Hope Cemetery, Dawes Mountain. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.