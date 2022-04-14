At the age of 86, MILDRED ALPHA PITTMAN CROWDER peacefully went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2022. Mildred was born to Kenneth & Elsie Mae Kelly Pittman on June 10, 1936.
Shortly after graduating, Mildred began working for Libby Owens Ford Corporation in 1953. Mildred later attended Morris Harvey University to study Literature and Psychology in order to pursue her dream of being a writer. Of her many talents, Mildred was a gifted artist, writer and singer: although few had the pleasure of seeing and hearing her work. When it came to her faith, she shared Jesus with everyone she met.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Stephen D Crowder; son, Stephen; brothers, Frank, Clarence, Ralph & Joseph Pittman; and sister, Elsie Sizemore. She is survived by son, Greg of Canaan Valley; and daughters, Janice Platthy & Marlene Rebecca (Becky) Crowder, both of Charleston. As well as a legacy of 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Visitation for friends & family will be at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, WV Friday, April 15 from 6 - 8 p.m. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 16 at Maple Hill Baptist Church, Rutledge Road, Charleston at 2 p.m., with Pastor Scott Means officiating.
Subsequent to interment at Pittman Family Cemetery on Pittman Road, the family will receive friends and loved ones at the Church Activities Building for a time of food and fellowship.