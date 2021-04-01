MILDRED ANN HASTINGS 88, of Chelyan passed away March 30, 2021 at home.
She was a homemaker and member of Chelyan Church of the Nazarene.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Orville Hastings and her parents, Tracy and Edith Groce Lucas.
Surviving are her sons, Gary Hastings (Lorna) of Hurricane, Mike Hastings (Tammy) of Chelyan; daughters, Cheryl Hastings of Chelyan, Teresa Hastings (Timmy Petry) of Cross Lanes; brother, Monroe Ashby of Belle; ten grandchildren; several great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Coltan Carter officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Friday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
