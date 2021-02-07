Mildred Anna Carney

MILDRED "MIMI" ANNA (JONES) CARNEY, 92, of South Charleston gained a change of residence on Feb. 4, 2021, and moved on to join the love of her life, Harold, who preceded her in death on April 28, 2015, and to forever live with her Heavenly Father.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1928 to Annie and Deacon Jones who preceded her in death. Mildred lived a life full of love, laughter, and quality of life that many people never have. She enjoyed her time with her family and friends. She never missed an opportunity to tell you that she loved you.
She was preceded in death by her one and only love of her life, Harold "Pops" Carney, her mother, Annie Jones, and father Deacon Jones, and 6 brothers, and 5 sisters.
She is survived by her daughter Janet (Charley) Bailey of WV, her son HB (Marie Anne) Carney of , TN, and daughter Tammy Carney (her significant other, Jerry Cowles) of WV, who will forever remember being her jewels. She is also survived by her sister, Mary (Ronnie) Page of, FL.
She leaves behind her 5 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren who will forever remember and cherish memories of Mimi's famous "Scooby Breakfast", and being her jewels.
In Lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations be made to the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Printing Ministry PO Box 341 Oliver Springs, TN 37840 to support the continued sharing of God's word. Please make checks payable to Mount Pisgah Baptist Printing Ministry.
Special thanks to her physician Jonathan Lilly who provided excellent care to her for more than 25 years. Also to the staff at Thomas ER and the 4th floor Nurses who cared for her, and the nursing staff at Thomas Hubbard West Hospice House and the Kanawha Count Ambulance Authority Personnel.
Proverbs 3: 5 & 6 Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made by visiting tylermountainfuneralhome.com