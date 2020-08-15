MILDRED "BABE" MARIE BRAGG, 82, passed away on August 13, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, August 17. The family requests condolences be sent to 690 Eastwood Road, Ravenswood, WV 26164. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood is in charge of arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.