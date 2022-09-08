Thank you for Reading.

Mildred Bailey Riffle
MILDRED "TENY" BAILEY RIFFLE, 84, of Kellys Creek went home to be with the Lord on September 5, 2022.

Teny was born December 5, 1937 at home to the late Carl and Wretha Boggess Bailey. In addition to her parents, Teny was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; son, Dewayne; and her siblings, Fred, Eunice, Nina "Sis", and Phyllis; and nephews, Freddie, and Vernon.

