Mildred Bailey Riffle

MILDRED "TENY" BAILEY RIFFLE, 84, of Kellys Creek went home to be with the Lord on September 5, 2022.
Teny was born December 5, 1937 at home to the late Carl and Wretha Boggess Bailey. In addition to her parents, Teny was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; son, Dewayne; and her siblings, Fred, Eunice, Nina "Sis", and Phyllis; and nephews, Freddie, and Vernon.
Left to cherish her memory are loving sisters, Glendel Fisher, Rebecca Eckenrode, and Olive Abbott (Bob); grandchildren, Damian Taylor, Lyndee Riffle, and Bailee Riffle;; great-grandchild, MaCinlee; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Teny worked at Stone & Thomas for many years, then went on to Cook for the children she loved at Kanawha County Schools. Teny was a member of Baber Agee United Methodist Church, as well as the New Life Church, Charleston. Teny especially loved singing in the Choir at church.
Service will be 3 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes with Pastor Paul Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Goff-McClanahan Cemetery, Kellys Creek.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.
The Service can be viewed by visiting Tyler Mountain Funeral Home and Memory Garden's Facebook page at 3 p.m., Saturday.