MILDRED CONLEY TURNER of Tulsa, Oklahoma, previously of South Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020. She was born at Zona, WV and was the daughter of Ord and Ethel (Gandee) Conley. She graduated from Walton High School and went on to attend Capitol City Commercial College in Charleston, WV. Mildred and her husband Theo "Les" Turner began their lives together in South Charleston and later moved to Bartlesville, then Tulsa, OK. They both worked in and retired from the oil and gas industry. In their seventy years of married life, they square danced across the country. She became an avid and skilled golfer and also enjoyed fishing, oil painting, baking and loved exercising with friends at the Health Zone. Mildred was dedicated to her church, Will Rogers United Methodist, where she was an active member, volunteer and pie maker.
She is survived by brother, Jason Conley (JoAnn) of Charleston, WV, sisters, Thelma Hughes of Spencer, WV and Janet Smith of Elyria, OH. In-laws include Jim Turner of Westminster, CO and Betty Parkins of Glasgow, WV. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Ord and Ethel Conley, husband, Les, four sisters, Sybil Lemon, Alice Miller, Naomi Miller and Flossie Eakin; eight brothers, Roy, Ross, Ray, Edwin, James, Brice, infant Claudie, and Irvin Conley. Many thanks to her very special friends, Betty and Bob Henthorn, Judy Adler, Elma Phillips and Mary, her pharmacist and caregivers. Mildred will be interred beside Les, at Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow, OK.
Due to Covid concerns, a celebration of her life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mildred's name to St. Francis Hospice at 6600 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, OK 74136 or Clarehouse of Tulsa at 7617 S. Mingo Rd., Tulsa, OK 74133.
Special thanks to Rev. Steve White, her pastor in South Charleston, WV, and to St. Francis Hospice and Clarehouse for providing comfort to Mildred during her final days.