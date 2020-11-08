Mildred Fore

MILDRED LOUISE "MIDGE" FORE, passed away November 3, 2020.
She was born in Charleston on July 21, 1942 to the late Howard and Mary Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband George Wilbur Fore.
Mildred leaves behind 2 daughters, Kathy Lynn Meninger and Pamela Sue Good; 2 granddaughters, Kandace Lynn Meninger and Tayler Nicole Good: 3 great-grandchildren, Madden Tre'Sean Baskin, Presley Kate Dennis, and Kaiden Michael McCoy.
Mildred was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Stan Smith officiating.
Friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.