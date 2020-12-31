Mildred Graves

MILDRED RUTH SHAFFER TAYLOR GRAVES, 79, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family and under the care of Affinis Hospice. She was born March 30, 1941 in Charleston, West Virginia to Conard and Evelyn Elmore Shaffer and was the daughter of a dairy farmer. Mildred was a school bus driver and cleaned office buildings before becoming the first woman truck driver in the Eastern United States for Exxon. She also drove for Arcta Co-Op in California and numerous companies in Georgia before retiring in 2010. Mildred loved animals, children, to garden, be outdoors and her Chihuahua, Daphne. She was a stern person with a giving heart who would help anyone and is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debra Taylor Hiland and husband, Pat Hiland and a brother, Edward Thomas Shaffer.
Mildred is survived her children, Pamela Mann of Glennville, GA Cindy Taylor-Spivey (Rick) of Vidalia, GA., siblings, Harrison Shaffer (Sandy) of Glennville, GA Wanda Qualls (Jim) of Teays Valley, WV., grandchildren, Robbie Lowe of Collins, GA David Taylor of Glennville, GA William Mann IV (Misty) of Glennville, GA., great-grandchildren, David Taylor, Jr, Preston Lowe, Caitlyn Lowe, Clayton Driggers, JR Lowe., special friend, Heath Dasher, several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Funeral Services were held at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the chapel of Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home in Glennville, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held from 3 to 4 pm, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home in West Virginia.
Care and services are entrusted to Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville, Georgia.