Mildred Jane Crawford
MILDRED JANE CRAWFORD died on May 4, 2023 at her home in Charleston, with her daughter, grandchildren, siblings and mother at her bedside.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Thomas Tolliver officiating.

