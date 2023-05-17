Mildred Jane Crawford May 17, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MILDRED JANE CRAWFORD died on May 4, 2023 at her home in Charleston, with her daughter, grandchildren, siblings and mother at her bedside.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Thomas Tolliver officiating.Friends and family are welcome to gather one hour prior to the service. There will be a repass celebration of life dinner to follow at Second Avenue Center on the Westside of Charleston.www.kellerfuneralhome.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you Local Spotlight Joyce Ann Knapp Voorhees Laura “Virginia” Black Jeanie Sue Hess Walker Neoma Lee Rhodes Julia Vorholt LeRoy Frances Handley Blake Adams Michael Landon Baria Thomas "Tom" Edward Orrison Julia Vorholt LeRoy Naomi Ruth Taylor Skiles Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success