MILDRED JARRELL WOODS, 84, of Melbourne, FL, formerly of Clendenin, WV passed away on March 23, 2020 after having a massive stroke the night before.
Due to Covid 19 there was a private graveside service before the entombment at Fountainhead Memorial Park, Palm Bay, Florida on March 27, 2020. Pastor John Johnson and Pastor Steven West Officiated.
Mildred was born on December 10, 1935 in Packsville, WV to the late Thomas H Jarrell and Cora Cantley Jarrell. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbert "Webb" Woods of 54 years. She mourned over his death continuously and had the stroke on the two year anniversary of the stroke that eventually took his life.
She is survived by her daughter Trina Jarvis (husband Donald), her daughter Tracie Woods Harris (husband Tom), Two grandchildren Tiffany Jarvis and Jordan Woods (Karissa) all of Melbourne, FL. Her first great granddaughter River Lea Woods was born September 1, 2020. She was over joyed with excitement for the arrival of this little girl and now she will be watching over her always. She is also survived by her brother Harley Jarrell of Melbourne, FL. Mildred was also preceded in death by 6 of her brothers Kiley, Guy "Jack", Bob, Joda, James "Jim", Harry Jarrell.
She graduated from Marsh Fork High School. After high school she lived in Charleston, WV where she worked at as a photographer in the Diamond Department Store and then in the lab at McMillan Hospital. During this time she met her husband Webb. She and Webb then moved to Clendenin where they resided for 34 years. After raising their children they then moved to Palm Bay, Florida where the resided for the next 23 years.
Mildred had also been a member of Beta Sigma Fi, and the Clendenin Women's Club. She previously attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Clendenin Advent, and Graceway Baptist Church.
She had a great love for Christian Music, decorating for holidays, flowers, and shopping. Her day was not complete without going to her favorite Walmart! She loved talking to her friends and family. One could say she never met a stranger!! She was definitely one of a kind and is deeply missed by everyone.
The service can be viewed on Mildred's Facebook March 27, 2020. The family asks for memorial donations to be made to Graceway Baptist Church, 938 Lytton Road, Melbourne, FL 32934 or to Hospice of Health First, 1131 West New Haven Ave., Melbourne, FL 32904.