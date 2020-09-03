Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MILDRED L. CHILDERS SULLIVAN, 90, of Summersville, WV passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, September 5 at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery at Glade Creek. Friends may call at the White Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with COVID 19 restrictions enforced.