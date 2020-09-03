MILDRED L. CHILDERS SULLIVAN, 90, of Summersville, WV passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, September 5 at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery at Glade Creek. Friends may call at the White Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with COVID 19 restrictions enforced.
