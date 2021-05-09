MILDRED L. (SNODGRASS) PEAL, 93 of Green Cove Springs, FL went to Heaven on Monday, May 3, 2021. She was born in Marmet, WV on September 9, 1927 and lived there for 61 years. She was a former resident of Hernshaw and Chesapeake, WV. Mildred was a Christian and member of Chesapeake United Methodist Church. She was a 25 year employee of Kanawha County Schools, working as a teacher's aide and cook at Marmet Elementary. She was also employed at Lil' Munchkins Day Care.
Mrs. Peal was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mattie Snodgrass, her husband of 42 years, Paul F "Doc" Peal, her siblings, Edward Snodgrass, Helen Harper, Bill Snodgrass, Harvey Snodgrass, Donna Walker, Jenny Hall, and Frank Snodgrass. She was also preceded in death by her best friends, Ann Stricklin Mitchem and Iva Pack Beasley.
Mildred is survived by her son, Jeffrey "Randy" Peal and daughter-in-law, Faith Peal of Green Cove Springs, FL, four grandchildren, Jonathan (Jennie) Peal, Natalie (John) Woodson, Hilary Peal (Heather Miller), and Malori Howell, and ten great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her granddaughters, Hilary and Heather for their years of compassionate care and entertainment of Mildred. They always brought her smiles and happiness every day.
Graveside Services will be held at a later date in West Virginia.
Arrangements are under the care of Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery, Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. Family and friends may share their condolences at: www.RHRFH.com 904-284-7720