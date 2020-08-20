MILDRED LEGG POLK, 86, of St. Albans, WV, died August 18, 2020 in the Genesis Center Facility. Private funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21, at the White Funeral Home at Summersville. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 to 1 p.m., Friday where COVID-19 regulations will be followed.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.