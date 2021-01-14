Mildred Lois Cressorn

MILDRED (PERK) LOIS PERKINS CRESSORN, formerly of Beech Glen, WV, most recently of Belle, WV, left this earth on January 11, 2021 to sit at the feet of Jesus.
Perk graduated from Nicholas County High School in 1946 and continued her education at Fairmont State College where she was a music major, playing violin in the school orchestra. She sang alto in a quartet and played the guitar, mandolin, clarinet, piano, and organ.
On July 8, 1949, Perk married her high school sweetheart, Alfred "Bill" Cressorn. Meeting when they were 14 years old, Perk and Bill lived a long happy life together until Bill's death in September of 2005. On October 4, 1950, their pride, joy, and only child, Kathy "Susie" was born.
In addition to raising her daughter and running her home, Perk managed the family grocery store and gas station. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Gauley Bridge, WV. When Kathy went to school, Perk became homeroom mother to "the Great Class of '68" of Gauley Bridge High School. At their 50th class reunion in 2018, Perk made 7 pans of brownies with her special homemade peanut butter icing and packaged them individually for each classmate.
Quite the gardener, Perk could make anything grow. For many years she and Bill cultivated a beautiful garden at their home in Beech Glen, WV. Their specialty was roses, which they delivered regularly to the nursing home patients in Montgomery for many years. Their garden was so beautiful that out of town travelers, along with neighbors, often stopped to take pictures.
The year 2013 brought some changes that not only enriched the last years of Perk's life, but also enriched the life of her family. In December of that year Perk, along with her daughter Kathy, son-in-law Jerry, and grandson Jered, moved into a home in Belle, WV. This brought them all minutes away from their children and grandchildren. On Monday nights the family would gather together at the new house for family dinner night. Food and laughter were abundant along with evenings spent playing croquet, dominos, and sitting on the deck around the gas fire pit.
October 16, 2019 brought one of the greatest joys of Perk's life with the birth of her great-great grandson, Daniel Thomas Harbaugh. Being a five-generation family was very important to Perk and it gave her a deep joy.
Living her life as a Godly woman, Perk was a faithful member of Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Throughout her life she served as piano player, choir member, Sunday school Teacher, and was a part of the Mission Circle. Most importantly Perk had a personal relationship with her Savior, Jesus Christ and always encouraged her family to "stay in Church". After moving to Belle, Perk attended Judson Baptist Church where she made many new dear friends.
Waiting for her at the Feet of Jesus are her husband of 56 years, Alfred "Bill" Cressorn, parents Guy and Josephine Perkins, and her siblings Beulah Diamond Radcliff, Mary Alice Crookshanks, Lloyd Perkins, Doris Jean Gwinn, James Perkins, and Bobby Perkins who passed away in early childhood.
Left behind to celebrate her life are her daughter Kathy Lynn Brown (Jerry), grandchildren Greg Morris (Becky), Kelli Bolen (Charlie), and Jered Brown. She had four great grandchildren, Karlee Harbaugh (Brett), Jodee Strickland (Evan), and twins Andrue and Maloree Bolen and one great-great grandchild, Daniel Thomas Harbaugh. Perk is also survived by one brother Frank Perkins (Kay) and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A private family service is being held with plans for a public celebration of Perk's life this spring. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in Perk's honor to the Ronald McDonald House, a charity to which she and Bill were very devoted.
Pennington Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cressorn family.