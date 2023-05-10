MILDRED M. "MIDGE" BEAVER, of Tyler Mountain went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2023, after a short illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born February 29, 1927, in Tyler Mountain to the late Orion and Nellie Francisco.
She was employed by Columbia Gas, Dunbar Body Shop, and retired from the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. She was a graduate of Union District High School in Dunbar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Albert "Bill" Beaver.
Midge is survived by her children, T.R. Beaver and Jill Beaver of Tyler Mountain, Patricia "Teresa" Wallace and Dave Wallace of Largo, Florida, Cathy Crewdson and Jimmie Crewdson of Liberty, Scott Beaver and Kim Light of Tyler Mountain; brother, Wayne Francisco; two sisters-in-law; 13 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care in Charleston and Hubbard Hospice House in South Charleston.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 11, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Kara Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The viewing for friends will be 2 hours prior to the service at the Keller Funeral Home.