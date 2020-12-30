MILDRED MAIRS 81, of Sissonville, WV passed away December 27, 2020 at CAMC. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Rev. William "Buddy" Mairs., three sister-in-laws; Patsy Good of Sissonville, WV, Tonya Milam of GA and B.J. Hackney of Sissonville and several nieces, a special niece, Diana Kessinger, a special great-niece Karli, and one nephew, Mike Kessinger.
She was employed for 42 years at Children's Home Society where she loved her work and those she worked with. She was greatly honored in 2015 by their Resource Adoption Center being named the Millie Mairs Resource Adoption Center. She was chosen as a Congressional Angel in Adoption by Senator Jay Rockefeller in September 2003.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Owens and Addie Hackney, brothers Bob and Joe Hackney, sister Gladys Kessinger and nephew, Jay Hackney.
She was a devout Christian for 56 years and loved the Lord with all of her heart. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be from 10 to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Long and Fisher Funeral Home followed by funeral service 12 p.m. with Reverend Kenneth Truman presiding. Entombment in Floral Hills Garden of Memories Mausoleum
Due to COVID 19, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.