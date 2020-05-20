Mildred "Marie" (Nutter) Taylor

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Mildred "Marie" (Nutter) Taylor
Buy Now
SYSTEM

MILDRED "MARIE" (NUTTER) TAYLOR, 83, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at CAMC General Hospital, after a long illness.

Marie grew up in Frame, W.Va. She was a homemaker who loved to grow roses, sew, and cross stitch.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah Losson Taylor and Dartie Ethel Richards; brother, Irvin Taylor; sisters, Oredo Cutlip, Joyce M. Wines, Opal Wood; and son-in-law, Danny Spencer.

She is survived by his daughters, Sharon J. Spencer, Darlene G. Mullins; brother, Roger Taylor; sister, Blanche Jarrell; grandchildren, Scott Dewayne Spencer, Brett Allen Mullins, Brandon Alexander Mullins; great-granddaughter, Paislee Mullins.

Service will be 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, at the Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Arbogast officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney. Visitation will be 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.

Special Occasions of Elkview, is in care of floral arrangements.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Arthur, Tony - 11 a.m., Arthur Cemetery, Greenview.

Hall, Robert - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville; also streaming live, see obituary.

Kincaid, Sharon - 3 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.

Saunders, Mildred - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Skidmore, Bonnie - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Thomas, Paul - 11 a.m., Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs.