MILDRED "MARIE" (NUTTER) TAYLOR, 83, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at CAMC General Hospital, after a long illness.
Marie grew up in Frame, W.Va. She was a homemaker who loved to grow roses, sew, and cross stitch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah Losson Taylor and Dartie Ethel Richards; brother, Irvin Taylor; sisters, Oredo Cutlip, Joyce M. Wines, Opal Wood; and son-in-law, Danny Spencer.
She is survived by his daughters, Sharon J. Spencer, Darlene G. Mullins; brother, Roger Taylor; sister, Blanche Jarrell; grandchildren, Scott Dewayne Spencer, Brett Allen Mullins, Brandon Alexander Mullins; great-granddaughter, Paislee Mullins.
Service will be 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, at the Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Arbogast officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney. Visitation will be 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Special Occasions of Elkview, is in care of floral arrangements.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.