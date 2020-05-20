MILDRED MARIE SAUNDERS, 92, of Cross Lanes, went to be with the Lord and her loving husband of 65 years, Charles F. Saunders, on May 14, 2020, in Hubbard Hospice West after an accidental fall and a battle with Dementia.
Mildred was a loving wife and mother. Mildred loved children, and was known for her patience dealing with the children she raised.
Mildred was born in Nitro to the late Nathaniel Cavender and Della Walker Cavender. In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred was preceded in death by numerous siblings; and grandsons, Charles Damian Price and Gary "GW" Wayne Burdette.
Left to cherish her memory are loving children, Doris "Penny" Price, Candy Saunders, and Charles "Scott" Saunders (Melodie), all of Cross Lanes, and Samuel K. Saunders (Evie) of Fairmont; brother, Don "Butch" Cavender of Poca; grandchildren, January Price Gilbert (Will) of Hurricane, Ryan Burdette of Poca, Jeannemarie Saunders of Teays Valley, Samra Dawn Saunders, and Caralyne Raynes (Ryan) of St. Albans; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Bowen and Bella Gilbert of Hurricane, and Liam Jelacic.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313.