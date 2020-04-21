MILDRED MARTIN GARRETSON MILLER, 93, of Scott Depot was reunited with her loving husband Charles Miller on April 18th, 2020, she was a loving mother of four children; Delores Stewart (Ed Alexander) of NC; Patricia Northeimer (Bill) Illinois; Glenn Garretson of Charleston and David (Ginny) Garretson of Costa WV. Two Step children; Lisa McCracken of Charleston and Mike (Toney) Miller of NC; three grandchildren; Diana Garretson of WV; Gary Garretson of Ky; Joey Stewart of NC; eleven great grandchildren; three step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles Miller and her parents Herman and Ouida Martin; brother Virgil Martin Sr. Mildred and Charles loved to travel, enjoyed cruises, visited eleven foreign countries and all 50 states. She was retired from BB&T Bank where she worked for 25 years, she was a graduate of Sherman High School Class of 1944. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. Due to the Corona Pandemic there will be no services at this time. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV. Interment will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Bissell, Timothy - 1 p.m., Concord Cemetery.
VanKirk, Eleanor - 1 p.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.