MILDRED "MICKEY" FEAGANS RECTOR, 100, widow of James M. Rector, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021.
Born in Agricola, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Eldridge and Pearl Rucker Feagans. She attended Pleasant View High School and Nursing School at Sibley Memorial Hospital, graduating in 1941. Mickey continued to work at Sibley Memorial until 1945 when she moved to Private Practice at Sibley until 1952. She married James Rector in 1952 and moved to Charleston, WV in 1953. She worked as a Red Cross Nurse from 1963-1980 and then did volunteer work with the Red Cross. She was involved in the WV political scene. Mickey was a member of South Charleston Presbyterian Church and was involved in the creation of Oakhurst Presbyterian Church. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award of Presbyterian Women.
Mickey was also an avid golfer, playing until the age of 95. She moved to the Garden House in Anderson, SC in 2018.
Survivors include her son, James Charles "Chuck" Rector (Dana) of Anderson; grandson, James Derick Rector (Chad) of Charlotte, NC; nieces, Jane Bennett (Bunny) of Aiken, SC, Linda Williams of Nellysford, VA, Sue Young (Rick) of Hopewell, VA, and Evelyan Banks of St. Louis, MO; and several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Red Feagans, Hilda Larson, Evelyn Rector and William "Bill" Feagans; and a nephew, David Feagans.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday (Jan. 7) at Sullivan-King Mortuary with Pastors Tom Haren and Chris Pitts officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the Mortuary, 3205 N. Hwy 81.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to American Red Cross at www.redcross.org