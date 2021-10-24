Mildred “Millie” Cavender

MILDRED "MILLIE" LEONA MARKHAM CAVENDER, age 96, passed away peacefully of natural causes at Hubbard House Hospice in Charleston, West Virginia on September 16, 2021.
Millie was born March 4, 1925 in Huntington, West Virginia. She grew up in South Charleston and attended South Charleston High School, class of '44, where she took great pride in being a varsity cheerleader with her best friend Cle Thabet (Bassett). Millie fell in love and in 1943 married John Cavender, SCHS '40. Global warfare was a frightening reality and John dutifully answered America's call by enlisting in the Army Air Corps as an aviation cadet. They began to build their lives together amid the challenges and unknowns of wartime America.
While John flew numerous missions in Europe, including the Normandy Invasion, Millie kept the home fires burning and gave birth to a son, Michael. At the close of the war they bought a house in South Charleston and a daughter, Pamela was born. A year later Millie took an arduous trip with both children to post war Germany on the transport ship W.G. Haan. The fledgling Cavender family lived in Frankfort for a year while father John piloted a C47 in the Berlin Airlift. Upon return they purchased a house on 10th Avenue in South Charleston, established their home, and Millie gave birth to another son, Timothy.
In 1955 John and Millie purchased rural acreage near Cross Lanes, WV, and began to build their dream ranch-style home together, adding components as time and money (no debt) allowed. They were anxious to move to a healthier environment - South Charleston was heavily polluted by chemicals at that time - and to experience the new life and optimistic future that was 50's America. The entire family began learning to live "country style" while they continued to finish the house - a process lasting many years. Millie found that she was a natural in this setting and began her life-long enjoyment of nature and the outdoors, becoming proficient with mowing, land and household management and cultivating wildlife habitats.
Millie was especially close with her grandparents, her mother, and her great aunt and showed them much love and respect through their relatively long lives. She was the primary caregiver in this small family group and dedicated much of her time and efforts ensuring that they were cared for in their later years.
Millie was always strong and physically fit and eventually discovered a special aptitude for bowling. She was active in League bowling at Venture Lanes and Town and Country Lanes for many years, winning numerous trophies and making life-long friendships including a best friend Barb Christie. She had a life long love for music and a natural aptitude for dancing. Her children and their friends were the lucky recipients of this, with Big Band and Rock and Roll music usually in the background on the radio, television, and records. Sing-a-longs with recordings were a natural part of family activities, as was dancing and appreciation of music and performing artists.
Millie and John purchased a camp in Clay County around 1963 which the family enjoyed for decades, along numerous nature-focused vacations they arranged at WV State Parks. They also purchased a winter home on Lake Pierce, Florida where they enjoyed boating, golfing, watching launches from Cape Canaveral, and the bird and aquatic life of lakeside. Much later in their lives, John required residency at the Ridgemont Assisted Care facility for many years and during this time Millie devoted her time to visiting him and sharing many wonderful experiences. Following his peaceful death in March 2016 Millie continued to live in the home they built and was an active caretaker of the land and several acres of the natural habitat.
Millie had a vast love for pets through the years - King, Tonka, Duke, Terry Lee, Odin, Terry-Mac, Tonka II, PamDee, and Cody - and gave them the very best of care and attention. She was an untrained artist with a natural flair for drawings of wildlife. Millie's laughter was infectious, those around her relished her enjoyment of humorous situations, observations and conversations. She was a bright-eyed, beautiful, petite, and poised woman - truly unforgettable and much loved.
She was predeceased by her husband -- the love of her life -- Lt. Col. John H. Cavender, her parents, Henry (Hank) and Bessie (Betty Cook) Markham, her grandparents Medley and Amy Rupe, her aunt and uncle, Belle and Chester Hall, her eldest son, Michael J. Cavender, and her son-in-law Mel "Speedy" Curry.
Millie is survived by her two adult children, Pam Cavender Curry of Sissonville, WV and Timothy Cavender of South Charleston, WV; three granddaughters Patricia Cavender and Dawn Cavender of Lithia, Florida, and Ananda Seebach of Burien, WA; and a great grandaughter Reilley Cavender of Lithia, Florida. Additionally she leaves her late son Michael's wife, Philama Romeo Cavender and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge Millie's special friends, Barb Christie and Cle Bassett. As well, thanks are offered to Village Caregiving and Kindred At Home agencies for their supportive care and services that helped enable Millie to remain independent and live, as she chose, in her home. The family appreciated the Hospice home visits and the special care that she received at Hubbard House Hospice during the last four days of her life.
Millie was interred next to her husband John's gravesite with a private family graveside visitation in the Cavender section of Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. As she requested, there will be no public memorial service.
Millie suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25311. As a result of the exceptional end of life care provided by Hubbard House, the family would also offer the additional donation option of: Hubbard House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25301.