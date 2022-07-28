MRS. MILDRED RUTH THOMAS HOLT, of Institute, WV, passed on July 23, 2022.
Mildred Ruth Thomas Holt, the second of three children of Frank and Elizabeth Thomas was born on June 5, 1925, in Logan WV.
She was the granddaughter of a slave (Elizabeth Lowe of Georgia) and granddaughter of (Thomas Cabell of Institute, WV).
She grew up in Logan, West Virginia and graduated from Aracoma High School at the age of 15 years as class valedictorian. Her family moved to Charleston, and she became the first and only post-graduate student at Garnet High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in English and Business Studies from West Virginia State College, now West Virginia State University and a Master of Art's degree as a reading specialist from West Virginia University. She was married to Morris Kendrick Holt on August 14, 1947, and they resided in Institute, West Virginia. They were happily married for 54 years until his death on July 18, 2001.
Mrs. Holt's myriad and extensive career included teacher at Hayes Jr. High School where she developed an individualized reading program and served as staff reading consultant, Coordinator of Optional Experiences for Student Teacher by the Multi-Institutional Teacher Education Center, and Director of Personnel and Professional Certification for Kanawha County Schools. She was the first African-American to hold these positions. Mrs. Holt served as a member of the Textbook Commitee during the infamous Kanawha County Schools textbook conflict in the early 1970's. Her continued efforts involved social justice and equality, improved educational opportunities for youth and adults, and environmental justice. She worked tirelessly for health and safety issues, especially risk reduction as related to hazardous materials produced, stored and transported in the community areas of Institute, Pinewood and Dunbar. Her final position in her career was her service as Human Resources Director for Kanawha County Schools.
She was a charter member of People Concerned about MIC (Methyl Isocyanate), the chemical which killed thousands in Bhopal, India and was found to be made and stored in Institute. This advocacy group drew international attention to the risks that African Americans and poor people suffer from environmental chemical pollution. Ultimately, (EPCRA), Emergency Planning and Right-to-Know legislation was passed by Congress in 1986.
She chaired a three-community health survey and co-produced the community newsletter "Downwind New"; she was a participant in the award-winning documentary "Chemical City" produced by Appleshop, Inc.; she served as a Director of the National Institute for Chemical Studies for twelve years. She served as a Director of the Clay Center for Arts and Science, and Co-Chaired the Board of Advisors for the then, West Virginia State Community and Technical College having served as its first Chair.
Mrs. Holt developed a love of the piano at an early age being tutored in the classical music of Bach, Brahms and Beethoven from a traveling music teacher, Thomas Smith. She sang in numerous choirs and played the Piano at St. James Episcopal Church which merged into St. Christopher Episcopal Church where she was a member of the choir until the Covid lock down in 2020.
Mrs. Holt was a life member of the NAACP. She received the Russell S. Wehrle Award and the Martin Luther King Advocate of Peace Living the Dream award. Her philosophy was "Giving of self through volunteer service can help create positive change for the common good." She was a life-long member of the Book Lovers of Charleston, (a Book Club which will be celebrating its 100th year in 2023). She was a member of Beta Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority for 75 years which earned her the status as a Diamond Soror. She was also a member of The Charleston-Institute chapter of Links, Inc.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Elizabeth Thomas; her husband, Morris Kendrick Holt; her brother, Frank Jr.; her sister, Lena Thomas Burkea (John Henry Burkea); her nieces Dr. Cheryl Burkea and Linda Burkea Bateman; and her nephew, Kevin Burkea.
Mildred Ruth is survived by her church family, St. Christopher Episcopal Church, her goddaughters Donna Jacobs and Melanie Davis; her nieces, Iris Holt Mason, Karen Anderson; her cousin, Mildred Hunter; her nephew-in-law, Philip Bateman, and a close friend, James Alvin Russell.
A visitation will be Friday, July 29 at Preston Funeral Home 812 Donnally St., Charleston from 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be Saturday, July 30 at St. Christopher Episcopal Church 821 Edgewood Dr. Charleston, W.V at 4 p.m.
Please send donations to St. Christopher Episcopal in her honor, in lieu of flowers.