Mildred Slusher

MILDRED ELIZABETH "BETTY" VEST SLUSHER died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Betty, an only child, was born in Charleston on August 14, 1930 to Cecil and Jane Richmond Vest. She was a long-time member of West Side United Methodist Church (formerly Humphreys) where she sang in the choir for many years. Betty retired from the Accounting Department at Charleston Newspapers.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Slusher was preceded in death by her son, Steven Edward Slusher. She is survived by her daughters Sharon (Russ) Hendrickson of Charlotte, NC, and Mary Jane Coleman of South Charleston.
She is also survived by her two grandchildren Micah (Cathy) Morrison and Addie Hendrickson, her two great grandchildren Winifred and Saul Morrison, all of Charlotte, and dear friend Paul Dollison of Dunbar.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.