Mrs. MILFORD MARIE EVANS, also known as "Granny Evans," 96, of Chapmanville, West Virginia, formerly of Pecks Mill, went to her heavenly home to be with family and friends on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on August 12, 1923, at Ethel, W.Va., daughter of the late Lonnie and Myrtle Phipps Spurlock.
She was preceded in death by infant daughter, Mary Ann Evans, Husband, Riley Evans, Sisters, Alma Kirkendoll and Madeline McNeely and Brother, Lonnie Spurlock Jr., and best friend, Odis Ratliff.
Milford was a Christian, a 1941 graduate of Logan High School, formerly worked at Ethel Chilton Coal Company Store, G. C. Murphy, Watsons, and former assistant Postmaster at Pecks Mill, W.Va. She worked at Evans Funeral Home from time of incorporation in 1975 until her health failed her.
"Granny Evans" is survived by the following: Daughter: Judy Dalene Raines (late Michael Raines) of Hurricane, West Virginia; Son: Riley Joe (Teresa) Evans of Chapmanville, West Virginia; Brother: Carl (Glenna) Spurlock of Pecks Mill, West Virginia; 5 Grandchildren: Michael Stephen (Becky) Raines II, Christopher Riley Raines and Cindy Pauley Raines, Victoria Nicole (Todd) Ellis, Brittany Joe Evans, and Riley Jordan (Rikki Lynn) Evans; 9 Great - Grandchildren: KalLee Joanna Ellis, Barrett Lynn Evans, Heather (Drew) Rager, Kate Layne, Michael Stephen Raines III, Lillian Raines, Isaac Zane Freedom Raines, Sophia Amarie Love Raines, and Suzanna Riley Liberty Raines; 2 Great - Great - Grandchildren: Ella Noelle Rager and Oliver Michael Layne; Several nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.
Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, August 3, at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., with Pastor Tony Vance and Pastor Bill McDonald officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, W.Va. Friends may call after 1 p.m. Monday, August 3, at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va.
Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., are in charge of the arrangements.